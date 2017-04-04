Japanese bike maker Honda has unveiled a concept bike christened 150SS Racer at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2017. The concept grabbed attention from the show-goers for the sheer naked street fighter styling.

Auto pundits have praised the concept for it's built as retro-modern cafe racer. Honda claims the concept has been developed as a contemporary cafe racer model with stress on the speed, strength, and flexibility of the racing circuit. While the concept is promising, here are the five things you might find interesting.

1. Honda 150SS Racer has been developed by company's Research and Development team in Thailand, under the Street Sport Racing project. The project is the result of R&D worth of over six million baht (approximately Rs 1.13 Crore).

2. The retro-modern cafe racer concept features a round Husqvarna Vitpilen inspired headlamp and muscular fuel tank with radiator shrouds. The rear gets minimal fairing just like the 2017 Yamaha YZF-R1.

3. The cycle parts such as unventilated discs at both tyres, carbon fibre-like wheels, inverted forks and contrasting colour for some parts adds mass to the concept.

4. The concept gets two on-board cameras, one under the seat facing back and a forward-facing one near the instrument cluster. With no built-in display, it is safe to assume that the output will be shown directly in rider's helmet visor.

5. Honda is coy on the powertrain now. However, it is likely to get 150cc mill from the CBR 150R. The engine develops 18bhp of power at 10,500rpm and 12.66Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

So far, Honda has not mentioned any plan for a production version of the 150SS Racer concept. Having said that, production model cannot be written off after positive comments from the show. Honda listening?