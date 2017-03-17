Homeless man bursts into tears after being given free makeover

A video showing Spanish homeless man Jose Antonio being given a free makeover by a hair salon in Mallorca has gone viral, being viewed over 570,000 times on Facebook. 55-year-old Antonio has reportedly been living on the streets for 25 years, and is well known to people around the island.
