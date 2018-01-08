With just a month left for the premiere of Homeland season 7, Showtime bosses David Nevins and Gary Levine have shared some details about the newly elected-president Elizabeth Keane.

According to the executives, President Keane may have some similarities to the US President Donald Trump, but she is not representing him onscreen

"This is president who is very isolated in the White House who is finding herself fighting the deep state," Levine said interacting with the reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Meanwhile, Nevins said that Keane represents a "leftie isolationist" in the political drama series.

"The president in Homeland is an interesting amalgamation. She is interesting combination of Bernie Sanders-like leftie isolationist. There are certain similarities but the White House on the show is more left than the current administration. The hard core right wing is represented by the (Brett O'Keefe) character," Deadline quoted him.

The network also released a new teaser for the seventh season of Homeland and it features a troubled Carrie Mathison. "The country is tearing apart!" the former CIA officer says in the footage.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out a short description on Homeland season 7 below:

At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

The cast for Homeland season 7 includes Claire Danes, Linus Roache, Maury Sterling, Jake Weber and Morgan Spector. The executive producers for the new season are Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem.