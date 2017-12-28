Homeland season 7 will premiere on February 11, 2018, and it will feature an "interesting clash of forces", according to showrunner Alex Gansa.

The executive producer said the Keane administration is out of control. The formal CIA officer Carrie Mathison will have to work hard for correcting each member of the administration.

Here's how Gansa described the plot:

There's a degree of paranoia inside the Oval Office. There's also a great degree of truth about the forces they're facing and the national security establishment that is committed to politics that run counter to the administration. It's an interesting clash of forces. We spent a lot of time in D.C. talking about what that looks like and we heard a lot from all sides.

Meanwhile, an interesting fan theory by a reddit user suggests a new love interest for President Keane in the upcoming season of Showtimes's popular political drama series.

Check out the fan theory below: