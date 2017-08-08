Homeland, the popular Showtime drama series, is likely to focus on the conclusion with Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson when it returns with season 7 in May 2018.

The fans are looking forward to any new updates on the Showtime series and it has been revealed that the next instalment will be filmed in Virginia. According to showrunner Alex Gansa, the creative team has already started discussing some big ideas for the new season.

"We have some big ideas but we are just at the very beginning of that process. We don't know what story we're going to be telling, whether we're going to be telling a Russian story or an Israeli story or an American story. We're in that real fun, gestating period," the executive producer said in an interview with Deadline.

Gansa also said that the research trip to Washington DC will play a bigger part in the story. "We're going to have to keep one ear cocked to see what's actually happening in the real world, and how much that will influence the story we'll tell also remains to be seen," the showrunner added.

Meanwhile, cast member Claire Danes spoke about her journey with the Homeland team. She said that it was a "wonderful combination" of continuity and intimacy. "There are so many new themes and locations, and characters at play that we remain stimulated and engaged, and challenged," she added.

The actress also praised the creative team for their efforts in telling stories that are really close to the current events. "It's amazing that the show is able to reimagine itself every season, and we have this history that we can draw from creatively, and that we're so fluent in each other's language. That's such a privilege, and we work very efficiently because of that now," she said.