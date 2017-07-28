Homeland, the Showtime's political drama, will be packed with a lot of thrilling plot twists when it returns with season 7 in May 2017.

Showrunner Alex Gansa has already revealed that he is preparing for the end game and the fans will get to know more about the story in the seventh season in the upcoming weeks. According to him, Carrie Mathison will be back into the intelligence game.

"One thing I can tell you about next season is that we have to get Carrie back into the intelligence business. She's been out of it for two years. It's time for her to return. We have to construct some sort of narrative to allow that to happen," Gansa said in an interview with Variety.

Cast member Claire Danes also confirmed that her character will re-enter the intelligence business and continue to do her spy works. The actress seems to be really excited about joining back, as she revealed that it is enjoyable to play the role.

"Carrie's been on the periphery for a while now, and opted out of the intelligence game, and I think she's ready to re-enter it, and re-engage—put her spy back on. I look forward to that, because she's excellent at what she does, and it's really enjoyable to play that," Danes told Deadline.

The fans of the Showtime series can also expect to watch cast member Damien Lewis as Nicholas Brody in the upcoming season. Gansa teased that there is always a possibility for the actor to return at least in the flashback sequence.

"I think Brody was such an important part of Carrie's past that it might be worth exploring in some way, shape or form. But honestly, I think Carrie, as a character, has moved past that. In a lot of ways, she was much more naïve and innocent in that period of her life, and I think she's really matured into a woman now. I think for that reason Brody will remain in the rear view, probably," Gansa added.