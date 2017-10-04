Homeland, the Showtime political drama series, will introduce a set of new characters to the viewers when it returns with season 7 in May 2018.

One of the new characters in the seventh season is a maverick senator from the Southwest named Sam Paley. He will lead an investigation against the newly-elected President and her abuse of power, reporter TV Line.

The character will be portrayed by The Good Life alum Dylan Baker and he will only make a guest appearance on the popular political drama series.

Another television actor to make a guest appearance in the upcoming season of Homeland is Rosewood actor Mackenzie Alexander Astin. He will be portraying former CIA officer Carrie Mathison's brother-in-law Bill.

Showtime has also added Boardwalk Empire star Morgan Spector as a series regular in the television series. He will be playing the role of an old friend of the female lead named Dante Allen. He will be investigating into the Keane administration.

The popular political drama series has even promoted cast members Maury Sterling, Jake Weber and Linus Roache to series regulars. It will be interesting to watch the new characters keeping the viewers glued to the screens with their acting skills.

Meanwhile, the filming of Homeland season 7 began in Virginia on September 11. Last week, few scenes for the show were shot in Fan District, Richmond, and people around the area were allowed to watch production with a restriction on usage of camera.