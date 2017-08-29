Homeland, the Showtime political drama series, might focus on the victims of "real world's crisis" when it returns with season 7 in May 2018.

Cast member Mandy Patinkin, who portrays CIA official Saul Berenson in the political drama, teased the show might focus on the refugee crisis in the upcoming season.

"I hope the show can attend to in some way—one, being the refugee crisis. These are the most vulnerable people among us in the world. There are over 60 million refugees displaced by war, over 21 million that go to a third country. Right now, there are 60,000 refugees in Greece, 7,900 in Serbia. The numbers are climbing, and there are no legal options for these people," the 64-year-old actor said in an interview with Deadline.

Also read: Homeland showrunner prepares for end game

Patinkin said he will discuss the idea with creator Alex Gansa. "I hope that something can be done in our piece that reflects on the attention that needs to be paid to the most vulnerable people in the world right now that have to not be politicized, but saved, literally," he said.

The casting call for Homeland season 7 nearly confirms the theme as it is looking for people from all age groups and ethnicities to portray different characters onscreen. Details of the casting call are posted on a Facebook page called Homeland Extras Casting – Virginia.

"Extras Casting Director, Kendall Cooper, is seeking people of all ethnicities, all ages, and all types to play various characters throughout the season. There will also be a specific need for Business Professional / Political types and Military Personnel / Law Enforcement types," read the description.

Meanwhile, cast member Claire Danes, who plays the role of Carrie Mathison in the show, admitted that new themes, locations and characters keep the show lively. She described the show as a wonderful combination of continuity and intimacy.

"It's amazing that the show is able to reimagine itself every season, and we have this history that we can draw from creatively, and that we're so fluent in each other's language. That's such a privilege, and we work very efficiently because of that now," the actress added.