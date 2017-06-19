Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police immediately treated the fatal incident outside a London mosque on 19 June as a suspected terrorist attack. Rudd was responding to criticism from the chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque, echoed via social media, that police had taken several hours to formally declare the incident as terrorism.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd defends alleged delay in declaring terrorist incident after Finsbury Park mosque attack
June 19, 2017
