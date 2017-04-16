Chris Evans-starrer Gifted hit the theatres just a few days ago. Directed by Marc Webb, the movie follows Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) - in a coastal town in Florida.

When Mary's mathematical talents came to the attention of everyone including Frank's mother, the seven-year-old kid's normal school life got affected. As Frank's mom, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) intends to put her in an Ivy League educational environment, Frank feels that will rob her natural childhood, then eventually the scenario between the mother and son becomes a standoff. And, both of them end up in a bitter rivalry against each other.

However, talking about Mary, the mathematical whiz in Gifted, here are the list of movies that have long been fascinated with prodigious kids.

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Man Tate tells the tale of a seven-year-old child prodigy whose mother struggles to bring up his son. However, she discovers that her son Fred is a genius. Thus she sends him to a school for exceptional students where his intellect can be more properly guided.

Home Alone (1992)

In Home Alone, 8-year-old Kevin, who is an extreme troublemaker and youngest amongst the siblings, fights with brilliance when his house gets attacked by a group of burglars. He was accidentally left home alone by his family during the Christmas vacation.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Keeping Bobby Fischer in mind, the movie follows a kid named Josh. He loves to play football like other normal kids. But his father notices the chess prodigy in his son and encourages him to become a chess genius and hires a brilliant mentor for him, Bruce Pandolfini.

Matilda (1996)

Matilda is a wonderful little girl who shares a home with her very unsupportive parents and brother. When her principal tortures a kind-hearted teacher and her, she uses her telekinetic powers against them to teach lessons.

August Rush (2007)

August Rush is the story of a charismatic young Irish guitarist and sheltered young cellist, who fall for each other. Eventually, Lyla becomes pregnant and gives up her newborn to an orphanage. Unknown to her knowledge, her kid August Rush begins to draw out his extraordinary talent in music.