Since the infamous Harvey Weinstein sexual assault story broke out, more men and women have stepped forward to share their stories of sexual harassment at the hand of some Hollywood A-listers.

On Wednesday, Anna Graham Hunter published a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter accusing veteran Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment.

In her column, Graham, who was interning with Hoffman's 'Death of a Salesman' TV film, condemned the actor for inappropriate behaviour. She was just 17 when she started working for the project in 1985.

"He asked me to give him a foot massage on my first day on the set. I did. He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me," Hunter wrote in The Hollywood Reporter.

"One morning, I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg ... and a soft-boiled clitoris.' His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried."

Hunter further detailed her experience in THR column: "Today, when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times. I hit him each time, hard, and told him he was a dirty old man."

Graham, who is a Los Angeles-based writer [currently working on a memoir, 'Anyone Who Comes Close: A Year of Tinder, Divorce, and Love in the Age of the Internet'], claimed that she was asked by a supervisor to put up with such behaviour of The Rainman actor for the sake of the production.

Hunter admitted that now she understands what Dustin Hoffman did "as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere."

"He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment. As to how it fits into my own pattern, I imagine I'll be figuring that out for years to come," she wrote.

In response to Hunter's allegations, Hoffman has issued a statement apologising for his behaviour. "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am," he said.

Speaking of his behaviour at the time, the 80-year-old actor explained: "I was getting divorced, I'd been partying with drugs and it depleted me in every way."

This comes after latest sexual harassment allegations surfaced against Rush Hour director Brett Ratner and House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey.