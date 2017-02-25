Hollywood stars protest against Trump ahead of Oscars weekend

Michael J Fox, Jodie Foster and Wilmer Valderrama attended a rally with hundreds of people in Los Angeles to protest against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. David Miliband, the CEO and President of the International Refugee Committee (IRC) spoke about the struggles of already approved refugees barred from entering the US. Around 500 people gathered ahead of the Academy Awards weekend. The protest was organised by United Talent Agency instead of its annual awards party.