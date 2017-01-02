The iconic Hollywood sign located on Mount Lee in Los Angeles, California, was defaced on January 1 in honour of marijuana. The prankster changed the "HOLLYWOOD" sign to "HOLLYWeeD."

On Sunday, residents in Los Angeles woke up to find the 45-foot (13.7 m) tall and 350-foot (106.7 m) long iconic sign, which was created in 1923, changed to "Hollyweed." The incident happened shortly after legal recreational marijuana use in California came into effect.

The sign was changed at around 3 am on Sunday. CCTV cameras captured the footage of a male suspect dressed in black vandalising the sign, Sgt. Robert Payan of the Los Angeles Police Department told Reuters in a phone interview. The man climbed on each "O" letter and covered those letters with black tarps that made it look like as a lowercase "e."

The suspect is still at large. If arrested, he would be charged with misdemeanour trespassing, Payan said.

A similar incident happened in January 1976 when the sign was changed to "HOLLYWeeD" after Maine decriminalised cannabis.

Meanwhile, celebrities immediately took to social media after the news appeared online. Snoop Dogg reacted enthusiastically, and joked, "#hollyweed - that's were I get my mail. #merryjane."

Mindy Kaling also reacted and tweeted, "Wait no forget it, hollyweed is hilarious."

Canadian-American comedian and actor Tommy Chong: The Hollywood sign was changed to say Hollyweed today.

Rose McGowan: I love you whomever did this #HOLLYWEED

Joel McHale: I wonder how these guys relaxed after a hard night's work of minor vandalism. @ Los Angeles

Arsenio Hall: 2017 will be full of laughs. The humor Gods are already at work from day one. #hollyweed

Zedd: Hi. I'm Zedd and I live in Hollyweed Hills.

Jason Alexander: Inspired by last night's alteration of the Hollywood sign to "Hollyweed", I tried smoking some holly. I don't recommend.