Holly Bobo murder case explained

Six years ago, Holly Bobo was kidnapped outside her home in Parsons, Tennessee. On April 13th, 2017, the 20-year-old nursing student was getting to ready to go to school. Her brother Clint Bobo saw her walking into the woods near their house with a man in camouflage. That was the last time anyone saw her beforeher remains were found in September 2014. Her remains were found 3 years later near the house of Zachary Adams. Adams is accused of kidnapping, drugging, raping, and killing Bobo, then with the help two other men, disposing of her remains. A receipt with Bobos signature was found near his areaand the gun he allegedly used to shoot Bobo in the head was also found. No DNA, hair, or fingerprints of Bobos were found in Adamshouse in 2014. Currently he and the two other men are being tried for aggravated kidnapping and felony first-degree murder. If convicted of murder, Adams faces the death penalty.