Holi hai! Yes, it's the most beautiful and colourful time of the year as everyone gears up to celebrate Holi. And in the age of selfies, who doesn't want to look their best?

Here's how you can keep your style game strong by taking some inspiration from our very own Bollywood celebrities.

Before that, here are some do's and don'ts when it comes to choosing your outfit to play with colors and water.

Whites or bright colors, just be comfortable in what you wear. Pick up cotton as the fabric doesn't stick to your body in comparison to other fabric. Also, the colors come off easily from cotton clothes, plus you don't feel hot under that harsh sun. Don't wear transparent or body-hugging clothes as they tend to stick to the body once you get wet. Don't wear heels. Go for rubber chappals when it comes to footwear.

Now, the question is what to wear? Well, keeping in mind the 'vibrant' nature of the festival — go for whites, red, yellow, pink or anything bright.

A worn out loose off-shoulder top with track pants/leggings like Alia Bhatt. Hotpants just the way Deepika Padukone wore it in 'Balam Pichkari'. White salwar-kameez with a colourful dupatta like Aishwarya Rai. Want to protect your hair? Go the 'turban' way like Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Who can beat the forever sexy saree? Look how Pooja Bedi has nailed it. Wear dark old clothes and pair it with a bright bottom or any other accessory like a scarf. Anushka Sharma did it pretty neat! What do you think? Talking about the bottoms/lowers, well, team up Holi's favourite color — 'white' kurta/shirt/top with a denim jeans/capri pant/palazzo/harem pants Fusion is also this year's mantra and hence you can go for a palazzo saree or a skirt and a crop top!

These outfits with perfect waterproof makeup, nice hairstyle (braid or ponytail preferably) and some pretty accessories — and you are set to rock it! Check out the picture gallery: