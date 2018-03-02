Bollywood filmmakers try to release their movies on Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Republic or Independence Day.

A few movies are released during Holi as well, and Anushka Sharma's Pari is joining that list this year. The horror flick is set to hit the screens on March 2 as a Holi 2018 attraction.

The trailer, teasers and posters make the movie look promising. But will it be able to do well at the box office?

The month of March in the last five years have been decent for Bollywood. Those that released in the week of Holi did pretty well in the market.

Last year, Badrinath Ki Dulhani was a Holi week release and earned Rs 12.25 crore on the first day itself. John Abraham's Rocky Handsome had hit the screens on the day of Holi in 2016, and done business of Rs 5.39 crore on its first day.

Given these collections, Anushka's Pari may be expected to cross at least the Rs 5-crore mark on Day 1, and the weekend collections may be even better. As it is a long weekend and the movie is getting a solo release, the makers have an advantage and the film may earn well at the box office.

This is not the first time one of Anushka's movies is releasing around the festival of colors. Her first production movie, NH10, was released on March 13, 2015, which was a few days after Holi.

Here is the list of movies of last five years that released around Holi and their opening collections, which look quite decent.

YEAR MOVIE OPENING COLLECTION (Rs in crore) 2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 12.25 2016 (on Holi) Rocky Handsome 5.39 2015 Dirty Politics 1.18 2014 Ragini MMS 2 8.43 2013 Himmatwala 12.1

Pari is a supernatural thriller that star Anushka. Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.