The nation is all set to celebrate Holi 2018 on March 2, and no celebration in the country is complete without a few foot-tapping Bollywood songs.

Holi is a festival of colors and of course, food, but everything is incomplete without music and nothing doubles than some groovy, and fun-filled Hindi tracks.

The Hindi cinema has till date come up with a host of Hindi songs on this festival. From some evergreen songs to a number of new songs will serve as the perfect playlist for Holi celebrations this year. YouTube has all the song videos and one can either play those online or can download them.

Here is a compilation of top 10 Holi songs from Bollywood, an eclectic mix of new and old, that will add to your celebration:

Gori Tu Latth Maar

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar bring in the Latth Maar holi celebration in their last year movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The song is the new song to add to your playlist for Holi.

Badri Ki Dulhania

Last year, Badri Ki Dulhani was played everywhere during Holi. This Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the all-time superhit track for this festival.

Balam Pichkari

How can this famous Holi song not be on your playlist? Balam Pichkari featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone still tops everyone's Holi list.

Let's play Holi

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi song from the movie Waqt. Anu Malik's voice and Akshay-PeeCee's chemistry are amazing.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

This song from Baghban shows why a family is important in such festivals. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's cute romance wins heart in this.

Other songs like Rang Barse, Ang Se Ang Lagana, and Aaj Na Chhodenge are the other Holi songs which are quite old but are played every year during Holi.