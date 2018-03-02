Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh
Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer SinghTwitter

Bollywood is all set to celebrate the festival of colors. While Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar canceled their Holi party after Sridevi's death, Amitabh Bachchan shared Holika Dahan's photos and wished fans on social media.

Big B's photo featured Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Shweta Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the family celebration as he is shooting for Manmarziyan.

Ranveer Singh is hosting a Holi bash for American singer-lyricist Pharrell Williams. A few days ago, Hindustan Time had reported about the party, but it was believed that Ranveer might cancel the plan due to Sridevi's death.

The leading daily had quoted a source as saying: "Yes, it'll be a big Holi party. Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours. Since Pharrell and Ranveer Singh are the brand ambassadors of the same apparel brand, the idea was to bring the two young stars together. And since Pharrell will be in the city on the day of Holi (March 2), what could be better than bringing Ranveer, him and Holi together? Like many music lovers, Ranveer, too, loves Pharrell's work."

Now, Ranveer has confirmed the news on social media.

The festival of colors is also quite important for Anushka Sharma this year. Her horror movie, Pari, released on March 2 and is receiving rave reviews.

Take a look at the tweets and posts by Bollywood celebs here: