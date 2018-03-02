Bollywood is all set to celebrate the festival of colors. While Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar canceled their Holi party after Sridevi's death, Amitabh Bachchan shared Holika Dahan's photos and wished fans on social media.

Big B's photo featured Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Shweta Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the family celebration as he is shooting for Manmarziyan.

T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

Ranveer Singh is hosting a Holi bash for American singer-lyricist Pharrell Williams. A few days ago, Hindustan Time had reported about the party, but it was believed that Ranveer might cancel the plan due to Sridevi's death.

The leading daily had quoted a source as saying: "Yes, it'll be a big Holi party. Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours. Since Pharrell and Ranveer Singh are the brand ambassadors of the same apparel brand, the idea was to bring the two young stars together. And since Pharrell will be in the city on the day of Holi (March 2), what could be better than bringing Ranveer, him and Holi together? Like many music lovers, Ranveer, too, loves Pharrell's work."

Now, Ranveer has confirmed the news on social media.

I’m getting @Pharrell to experience his first ever Holi! Go to https://t.co/NYIyNMbvSX to join in the festivity. #adidasPharrellWilliams

Tomorrow at 6pm IST, 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST pic.twitter.com/qsjOgYoAZO — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2018

The festival of colors is also quite important for Anushka Sharma this year. Her horror movie, Pari, released on March 2 and is receiving rave reviews.

This Holi, the devil's coming to play with you. Are you ready? #HoliWithPari pic.twitter.com/JsNfdpor8h — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 2, 2018

Take a look at the tweets and posts by Bollywood celebs here:

T 2730 - Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

Happy Happy holi dear ones pic.twitter.com/Frit5sVA8h — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 2, 2018

Wishing everyone a very happy and a safe holi!?#happyholi2018 pic.twitter.com/glDazZxq1n — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) March 2, 2018

‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

May your lives always be filled with love and laughter.. Happy Holi. ? pic.twitter.com/krh3gCYsmq — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi to all my friends, family, followers and fellow Indians. Colour is the essence of life. pic.twitter.com/afAgWus5sJ — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 2, 2018

HAPPY HOLI ?❄️? — saurabh shukla (@saurabhshukla_s) March 2, 2018