Superstar Mahesh Babu, stylish star Allu Arjun, Nikhil Siddhartha, Lakshmi Manchu and a host of other Telugu celebs have wished a safe and happy Holi to their fans. Some of them also shared their photos and first look of their films, on the occasion of this colourful festival.

Holi, a festival of colours is widely celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Some celebs have taken a break from their filmy activities to play Holi, while others celebrated it with their colleagues on the sets of their upcoming films. They shared their photos on Twitter and wished their fans. A few celebs also released the posters of their movies as a Holi treat for their fans.

Here are some of the Twitter posts of Tollywood celebs.

Mahesh Babu: May all the colors of the spectrum add lots of happiness & goodness to your lives. A very #HappyHoli to all of you! :)

Allu Arjun: Happy Holy Everyone ! Pls use naturally made colours to be safe . Have a Colourful & Safe Holy

Nikhil Siddhartha: Holi Holi happy Holi from our Kirrak Party Gang Enjoy nd have a blast but please be safe..

Mohan Babu M: Its just not about splashing colors at each other but to fill hues of happiness in each other's lives #HappyHoli

Lakshmi Manchu: Let the sparkle of #Holi bring you a step closer to your loved ones. Above all, don't forget to spread love as much as you can.

Sai Bellamkonda: Wishing all u lovely people a very #HappyHoli

Sushanth: Happy Holi guys! Niece insisted on some colour this year

Sai Dharam Tej: Wishing everyone a very happy #holi #takeapledge

Nani: Wish you all a very very Happy Holi

Kalyani Priyadarshan: Happy Holi! ❤️

Vishnu Manchu: Take a holi dip in colors of life with loved ones, enjoy! #HappyHoli

SS Thaman: Happy holi guyS ♥️ I jus loved our lyrical video of #vaaram sonG #ChalMohanrangaSecondsingle Coming tom at #10am !! Get ready guys tom In all stations It will be deployed ♥️ Sung by @AzizNakash @PKCreativeWorks #trivikram #krishnachaitanya @SreshthMovies_ ♥️

Adah Sharma: This is Shaanti complaining about humans who try to play holi wit her Translation:Stray dogs do not want to play holi with u Animals get rash and skin allergies with the colour,nasal and eye irritation,could even go blind n die if they lick some toxic colour off of themselves On behalf of all the stray dogs(yes,I'm their official spokesperson) This holi colour your hair red..Not ur dog's!Enjoy ❤ #happyholi

Rashmi Gautam: Thankyou for the Holi wishes but Its been a few year that I have stopped playing Holi last was in 2014 as I was back home surrounded by my frnds and family otherwise I absolutely do not feel safe and many women out there I'm sure share the same fear

Gunasekhar: The #festivalofcolors following the immolation of the Demoness Holika, sister of Demon King Hiranyakashipa, signifying the destruction of all things evil and the victory of Righteousness, #Holi

Madhura Audio: May your life be coloured with hues of happiness! Enjoy the festive spirit & the music of celebration! Wishing you all a Happy Holi #HappyHoli