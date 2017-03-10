Holi is round the corner and it is a known fact that house parties are the best way to celebrate the festival. But what about the mess that one has to clean after an amazing party? Instead of taking the effort of planning the celebrations, it is more convenient to walk into a planned Holi party.

A number of Holi parties are being organised across the country to make the celebrations more colourful and fun. Gear up with your pre-Holi care, some old clothes and enthusiasm. From Bengaluru to Delhi, here's a look at a few Holi parties in India that you could attend this year.

Bengaluru:

Bubble Bounce Holi Bash:

Celebrate Holi this year with DJ Akbar Sami as he spins the disc at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

When: March 11 Where: Palace Grounds, Bengaluru Time: 10 AM Ticket costs: Rs 699

Hashtag Holi:

Join Ram Sampath and Sona Mohapatra to ring in the Holi this year.

When: March 11 Where: Inside Manyata Tech Park, Hebbal Time: 9 AM Tickets: Kids: 400, Women: 700, Male: 900

Mumbai:

Color by the Bay at Marine Drive:

Join a slew of artistes including Ali Merchant and Vishaal Rasquinha to celebrate Holi by the sea.



When: March 13 Where: Marine Drive, Mumbai South Time: 9 AM Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

Bollywood Holi Fusion 2017:

Celebrate the Holi in the typical Bollywood style with DJ Akhtar, DJ Cyrus and DJ Karma.



When: March 13 Where: Samarth Complex Ground Time: 10 AM to 11 PM Tickets: Rs 999 onwards

Pune:

HoliWorld:

Join DJ Lemon, DJ Sonee and DJ Karua to bring some colour to your life.

When: March 13 Where: Vitthal Lawn Time: 10 AM onwards Tickets: Rs 599 onwards

ColorFiesta:

Chase away those Monday blues with Nucleya and a list of other DJs.



When: March 13 Where: Laxmi Lawns Time: 10 AM onwards Tickets: Rs 799 onwards

New Delhi:

Holi Blast!

From Dhol Dhamaka to a menu full of Holi snacks and Thandaii, Holi Blast has lined up some amazing Holi activities.

When: March 13 Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, South Delhi Time: 10 AM to 8 PM Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

Holi Land with Jassi Gill & Babbal Rai:

Celebrate Holi in Punjabi style as Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai come to New Delhi to rock the festival.

When: March 13 Where: Leisure Valley Ground Time: 10 AM to 5 PM Tickets: Rs 1000 onwards

Chennai:

Festival of Colours:

How about a notorious Holi celebration this year with DJ Notorious?



When: March 12 Where: VGP Universal Kingdom Time: 10 AM onwards Tickets: Rs 1000

Let's Play Holi 2017 - A Pool Party:

From DJ Prashanth to DJ Ashish Nagpal, there are a number of artistes who will spin the Holi colours at the event.

When: March 12 and 13 Where: YMCA, Nandanam Time: 9 AM onwards Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

