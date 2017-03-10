Holi is round the corner and it is a known fact that house parties are the best way to celebrate the festival. But what about the mess that one has to clean after an amazing party? Instead of taking the effort of planning the celebrations, it is more convenient to walk into a planned Holi party.
A number of Holi parties are being organised across the country to make the celebrations more colourful and fun. Gear up with your pre-Holi care, some old clothes and enthusiasm. From Bengaluru to Delhi, here's a look at a few Holi parties in India that you could attend this year.
Bengaluru:
Bubble Bounce Holi Bash:
Celebrate Holi this year with DJ Akbar Sami as he spins the disc at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
When: March 11
Where: Palace Grounds, Bengaluru
Time: 10 AM
Ticket costs: Rs 699
Hashtag Holi:
Join Ram Sampath and Sona Mohapatra to ring in the Holi this year.
When: March 11
Where: Inside Manyata Tech Park, Hebbal
Time: 9 AM
Tickets: Kids: 400, Women: 700, Male: 900
Mumbai:
Color by the Bay at Marine Drive:
Join a slew of artistes including Ali Merchant and Vishaal Rasquinha to celebrate Holi by the sea.
When: March 13
Where: Marine Drive, Mumbai South
Time: 9 AM
Tickets: Rs 499 onwards
Bollywood Holi Fusion 2017:
Celebrate the Holi in the typical Bollywood style with DJ Akhtar, DJ Cyrus and DJ Karma.
When: March 13
Where: Samarth Complex Ground
Time: 10 AM to 11 PM
Tickets: Rs 999 onwards
Pune:
HoliWorld:
Join DJ Lemon, DJ Sonee and DJ Karua to bring some colour to your life.
When: March 13
Where: Vitthal Lawn
Time: 10 AM onwards
Tickets: Rs 599 onwards
ColorFiesta:
Chase away those Monday blues with Nucleya and a list of other DJs.
When: March 13
Where: Laxmi Lawns
Time: 10 AM onwards
Tickets: Rs 799 onwards
New Delhi:
Holi Blast!
From Dhol Dhamaka to a menu full of Holi snacks and Thandaii, Holi Blast has lined up some amazing Holi activities.
When: March 13
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, South Delhi
Time: 10 AM to 8 PM
Tickets: Rs 499 onwards
Holi Land with Jassi Gill & Babbal Rai:
Celebrate Holi in Punjabi style as Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai come to New Delhi to rock the festival.
When: March 13
Where: Leisure Valley Ground
Time: 10 AM to 5 PM
Tickets: Rs 1000 onwards
Chennai:
Festival of Colours:
How about a notorious Holi celebration this year with DJ Notorious?
When: March 12
Where: VGP Universal Kingdom
Time: 10 AM onwards
Tickets: Rs 1000
Let's Play Holi 2017 - A Pool Party:
From DJ Prashanth to DJ Ashish Nagpal, there are a number of artistes who will spin the Holi colours at the event.
When: March 12 and 13
Where: YMCA, Nandanam
Time: 9 AM onwards
Tickets: Rs 499 onwards
Book your tickets now for a colourful and memorable weekend! Tickets available on Bookmyshow.com and eventshigh.com