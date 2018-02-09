If you are looking for a gadget or an electronics item for your loved ones this Valentine's Day, these deals from Google will probably catch your attention. A few popular products like the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max are available at a decent discount.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available on offer till February 14 (Valentine's Day 2018) till 11:59 PM PT. Consumers can take away a Live Case for free if they buy these flagships within the stipulated time frame. The Live Case is priced at $40 and can be personalized with one's image.

The Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging technology, while Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,880 pixels (538 ppi pixel density) and houses a 3,520mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

However, the devices share the other key specifications, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot), 12.3MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), EIS (gyro), phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1/2.6" sensor size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 1.4 μm pixel size.

The search giant also offers Google Home at $99 against the original price of $129, and the Google Home Mini at $39 instead of $49. You can get an extra $30 off if you purchase a Home Max and a Home Mini, and $20 off if you buy a Google Home and Google Home Mini together. You can also avail get extra $10 offer if you buy two Home Minis.

The deals on Google smart speakers will run till February 17 (11:59 PM PT).