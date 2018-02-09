Pixel 2 XL
Pixel 2 XLIBT/Sami Khan

If you are looking for a gadget or an electronics item for your loved ones this Valentine's Day, these deals from Google will probably catch your attention. A few popular products like the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max are available at a decent discount.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available on offer till February 14 (Valentine's Day 2018) till 11:59 PM PT. Consumers can take away a Live Case for free if they buy these flagships within the stipulated time frame. The Live Case is priced at $40 and can be personalized with one's image.

The Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging technology, while Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,880 pixels (538 ppi pixel density) and houses a 3,520mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

However, the devices share the other key specifications, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot), 12.3MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), EIS (gyro), phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1/2.6" sensor size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 1.4 μm pixel size.

Google Home as seen on its official website
Google Home as seen on its official websiteGoogle Store

The search giant also offers Google Home at $99 against the original price of $129, and the Google Home Mini at $39 instead of $49. You can get an extra $30 off if you purchase a Home Max and a Home Mini, and $20 off if you buy a Google Home and Google Home Mini together. You can also avail get extra $10 offer if you buy two Home Minis.

The deals on Google smart speakers will run till February 17 (11:59 PM PT).