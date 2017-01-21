It's back again! The enthralling hockey competition in India has returned for yet another reason. Reasons to watch it: Hockey, hockey and some more hockey.

The fifth edition of the Hockey India League (2017), reportedly the most lucrative franchisee hockey league in the world, gets underway on Saturday, January 21. Dabang Mumbai will take on former champions Ranchi Rays in the opening match.

DOWNLOAD: Hockey India League 2017 fixtures.

Six teams -- Dabang Mumbai, Ranchi Rays, Delhi Waveriders, Punjab Warriors, Kalinga Lancers and Uttar Pradesh Wizards -- compete yet again in the same old double round-robin and knockout format. A total of 30 league matches will be played, ahead of the knockouts.

The final of Hockey India League 2017 is scheduled to take place on February 26 at the 30,000-strong Chandigarh Hockey Stadium.

Key players: Dabang Mumbai vs Ranchi Rays

Dabang Mumbai - David Harte (Ireland), Robert Kemperman, Sander de Wijn (Netherlands), Jeremy Hayward, Kieran Govers (Australia), Florian Fuchs (Germany)

Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh (India)

Coach: Jay Stacy.

Ranchi Rays - Ashley Jackson, Barry Middleton (England), Fergus Kavanagh, Timothy Deavin (Australia), Christopher Ruhr (Germany)

Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra (India)

Coach: Harendra Singh.

Match schedule

Date: January 21

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Mahindra Hockey Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch live

TV - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD (India)

Live streaming - Hotstar

Live scores - Twitter