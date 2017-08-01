Maxim magazine is known to feature film industry's most popular faces in the raunchiest avatar. And according to an image circulating on Whatsapp, Deepika Padukone is the latest cover girl. The supposed cover that is going viral on the social media platform features the actress naked on the cover.

Hiding her modesty with the help of a male model, the Padmavati actress is wrapped around the man. Revealing her curvy bosoms for the camera, the actress seems to be flaunting her bare booty and long toned legs while she hugs the model.

It appears that the cover shoot is done to support an article titled: "Deepika Padukone, how to thrive in a male dominated industry". The other articles read international wardrobe malfunction and The Great Battle of Cleavage, among others.

Though the cover picture looks convincing, it is reportedly fake. While it is Deepika Padukone's face, the body is not hers. The designer has merely photoshopped the actress's face on the nude body and made up a bogus cover.

Here's how you can tell that it is fake:

Point number 1: The supporting articles mentioned on the cover photo are not something the Bollywood star supports. Avid followers of Padukone will remember that she was the one who protested against Times of India for using her "hot" cleavage photos to promote a tweet. With stories like The Great Battle of Cleavage, Padukone would never sign up for the edition.

Point number 2: Padukone's figure in the picture. If you compare other photos of a bikini clad Deepika, you will know that she is slender than she appears on the cover. Deepika has posed for the Maxim cover in the past. If you compare the viral nude picture with her past Maxim photoshoot, you can see that the skin colour is different and her body structure is poles apart.

Point number 3: The Maxim cover's design: The fonts used on the supposed photoshoot are naive and basic Photoshop designs. The international magazine is known for using classy fonts and stylish aesthetics on the cover.

We call out and say that the cover photo is fake. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.