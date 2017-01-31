South Indian actress Sanusha Santhosh, who has made a mark in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu entertainment industry, has become the latest victim of death hoax on social media.

According to the rumours, Kaazhcha actress "passed away in a car accident on January 30". The news went viral along with the picture of a totalled vehicle. However, the news turned out to be a hoax after Sanusha's brother Sanoop Santhosh, confirmed about the health condition of the actress on his Facebook page.

"My sister(Sanusha) is perfectly alright.. shes healthy and happy and is safe... the news thats been spreading about car accident is fake..!!!! Action will be taken against whoever is behind the news. Thank you [sic]," the young artiste posted on social media.

Sanusha, who made her debut as a child artiste in the Malayalam movie Kallu Kondoru Pennu in 1998, has a successful career. She bagged the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artiste in 2004 for her remarkable performances in the films Kaazhcha and Soumyam. Later in 2012, she made a grand entry as a heroine opposite Dileep in the comedy entertainer Mr. Marumakan.

Some of the notable movies of Sanusha include, Dada Sahib, Meesa Madhavan, Keerthi Chakra, Zachariayude Garbhinikal, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Mili, Nirnnayakam and Vettah, among others. During the filming of her last Malayalam movie Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya, she was rumoured to be getting married to co-star Unni Mukundan, and the stylish actor had clarified it to be a fake gossip: "FYI : Not getting Married ☺ Kindly don't entertain any more messages or forwards with regards to the same ☺ [sic]," he posted on his Facebook page.