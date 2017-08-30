A morphed photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showing the actress completely hairless has been going viral on social media.

Someone morphed an old picture of Aishwarya to give her a tonsured look and shared the image on social media with a caption claiming she had donated her hair at the famous Tirumala temple.

The photo has been morphed skilfully enough to appears authentic, but the original photo of the actress clears the air.

The internet is filled with similar fake photos of Bollywood actresses, many of which are vulgar and pornographic.

Aishwarya seems to be a favourite for fake-news creators: She has been the victim of many such hoaxes.

Reports had started doing the rounds some time ago that the former Miss World had committed suicide.

This fake news by a Pakistani website had created panic among Aishwarya's fans. The report had even claimed that she had killed herself due to tensions in the Bachchan family over her bold scenes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

It was reported that she had been rushed to hospital, but had died. The report even had a fake quote by a doctor recalling Aishwarya's last words: "Let me die. It is better to die than live such a pathetic life".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donated hair in lord Shri. Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Tirumala.. pic.twitter.com/G6B8JY3GXu — Anupama Pandey (@Anupama99454469) August 29, 2017

Many such hoaxes of celeb death keep coming up on the internet. Actors like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan often fall prey to such fake news.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan. Recent reports said she would be seen romancing R Madhavan in the film.