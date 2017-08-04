HMD Global Oy's much anticipated Nokia 8, which is slated for launch on August 16, is said to come with the Google's latest Android O software.

Nokia device codenamed Heart, internally known as Nokia 8 during an early development stage in the company, has made an appearance on Geekbench. In the listing, the phone is shown to run Android v8.0.0 leading many to believe that it might come with latest OS out-of-the-box.

If this was reported couple of years ago, nobody would have believed this, as Google had traditionally offered the new OS first for its flagship Nexus and a couple months later to other brands. But, things changed in 2016, as third-party OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) LG launched the V20 with Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

Now, it looks like HMD Global will have the honours of launching first Android O-powered device, in this case Nokia 8. Google has already released the fourth and final developer preview of Android 8.0 and is slated to officially announce the new mobile OS and its name, which many have pegged it to be the 'Orio' based on Google's tradition of naming software on desserts and sugar candies.

This year, there is a possibility that naming convention might change with reports of Otopus animations popping up in developer preview versions. This does not surprise many, as Google has used marine animals' names as codenames for all Nexus phones and also Pixel series, as well.

Coming back to the topic at hand, Nokia 8 looks to be the prime candidate to get Google's v8.0 mobile OS. For those unaware, the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series, which are already launched come with pure Android with no unnecessary additional apps or UI layer seen rival brands. So, we believe Nokia 8 and also the Nokia 9, which is slated to debut much later in the year, will come with Android 0.

Android 8.0 O OS: Key features

Android O is said to bring more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements to battery life and security.

It also comes with improved picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Nokia 8: What we know so far

As per latest reports, Nokia 8 is said to sport uni-body design language with full-metal cover on the back. On the front, it is expected feature a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen with Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it is expected come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

As far as the photography is concerned, Nokia 8 is said to house two cameras having Carl Zeiss lens and Lumia camera interface. On the front, it is expected to have either 5MP or 8MP snapper.

Last week, Romanian Vodafone's official website accidentally listed the Nokia 8 for €434.81 ($510/Rs.32,682) and with inclusion of VAT (Value Added Tax), its final cost will be €517.42 ($607.22/Rs.38,891).

Going the reports, Nokia 8 is shaping up to be formidable flagship phone to challenge upcoming phones— Samsung Galaxy Note8 (August 23) and LG V30 (August 31).

