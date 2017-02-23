Having confirmed to host pre-Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in Barcelona this weekend, HMD Global Oy has officially set off the countdown timer for Nokia product launch programme.

In the company's Facebook page, Nokia has incorporated launch timing's reminder app for fans and also confirmed to live stream the event on its social media page for the entire world to see. Nokia's product launch event is schedule to kick-off at 4.30 pm local time (9 pm IST) on February 26.

Event:

As per numerous reliable reports, HMD Global is expected to launch three smartphones -- Nokia 6 (international model), a sub-variant with watered-down specifications dubbed Nokia 5, an entry-level smartphone Nokia 3 -- and also the successor of the company's iconic 3310 series feature phone.

Nokia 6: What we know so far

According to reports, global Nokia 6 variant will have the same specifications as seen inside the Chinese model. It will boast a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and come with Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper, a 3,000mAh battery and cost €249 (approx. $317/Rs 21,239).

Nokia 5: What we know so far

Nokia 5 is expected to sport a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 12MP camera on the back, Snapdragon 430 CPU and 2GB RAM. It is said to cost €199 (roughly $211/Rs 14,140).

Nokia 3: What we know so far

Nokia 3 is an entry-level Android phone. It will sport a 5.2-inch screen having HD (1280x720p) resolution and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

It will also be featuring a decent set of cameras, which includes a 13MP shooter on the back with LED flash, a 5MP snapper with fixed focus feature and cost €149 (around $158/Rs 10,587).

New Nokia 3310:

There is very little information on the new generation Nokia 3310. The only data we have is that the feature phone will have colour screen and a camera on the back.

Besides mobile phones, HMD Global is expected to announce VR (Virtual Reality) head gear and co-branded Withings smart wearables, as well.

The word on the street, there is a slight chance that flagship Snapdragon-835 powered Nokia 8 might make its debut on Sunday. Lending credence to rumours, a seller listed Nokia 8 on Chinese popular e-commerce site JD.com, which also happens be the official HMD Global's partner selling Nokia 6. But, the images of Nokia 8 were of questionable quality. It seemed like a badly photoshopped device.

Nokia and official device-maker HMD Global Oy are yet to make any comment on the rumours. We just have to wait a few more days to know what the company has in store for fans.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia product launch and MWC 2017.