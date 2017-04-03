HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of Nokia brand, was rumoured launch flagship Nokia 9 with mid-tier Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series, but it never materialized. Now, key features of the Nokia 9 have surfaced online evoking excitement among fans.

The upcoming Nokia 9 is said to house biometric technology-based Iris scanner in the, similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Nokia Power User (NPU) reported citing sources.

Further, HMD Global Oy is also said to use Nokia OZO Audio system, which promises 3D audio experience on headphones and optimized spatial audio playback on Nokia 9. This also indicates the phone will come with special hardware with three mics for 3D audio recording while shooting videos and support VR (Virtual Reality) head gear for games and videos.

Another notable feature of the Nokia 9 is that it will come with Carl Zeiss-based 22MP dual-lens primary camera on the back and an equally impressive 12MP front snapper with FFC (Flat-Field Correction) system, which helps in capturing high quality in digital images. With FCC, the distortion in 2-D images that are caused by variations in the pixel-to-pixel sensitivity of the detector or by distortions in the optical path can be removed.

Other expected features of Nokia 9 include 5.5-inch QHD (1560x1440p) OLED screen with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, a 3,800mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charging 4.0 technology.

All the aforementioned details of the Nokia 9 do seem practical for a flagship, considering the fact that the device is slated to make its debut in coming months and have to directly compete with Samsung Galaxy Note8 (& also Galaxy X) and Apple's anniversary mobile – iPhone X (aka iPhone 8).

Even the track record of NPU is pretty good enough for us to vouch for the report. Having said that, we will have to wait for a couple of months more to know, whether this report matches with other reliable ones in coming days, only then we will be able to get a clearer picture of the Nokia 9.

