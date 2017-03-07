HMD Global Oy's Nokia-branded Android phones and the iconic Nokia 3310 re-boot, which were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, can now be pre-ordered in select regions of Europe.
Dutch e-commerce portal Belsimpel has listed two of the three Nokia Android phones -- Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 -- on its site for €189 and €139, respectively. Interested consumers can book them in any of the four colours tempered blue, silver, matte black, copper, reported Nokia Power User.
Consumers can also pre-order Nokia 3310 (2017), but there is no official word on when it will be delivered. Going by the company's press statement released during the unveiling event, the Nokia devices are expected to made available in the second quarter of 2017. So, shipping of the devices is expected to commence only in April.
Though Nokia 6 is missing in the e-retail site, it is expected to be added to the device list soon.
Besides Belsimpel, other retail chains including Clove and Carphone Warehouse in UK have also announced to sell the new Nokia phones. They are expected to commence pre-registration process in the coming week.
Watch this space for latest news on Nokia.
Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:
|Models
|Nokia 6
|Nokia 5
|Nokia 3
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
|5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
|OS
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU
|1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|2,650mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-TLE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos,
|Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891)
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
|Dimensions
|154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump)
|149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump)
|143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
|Colours
|Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper
|Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
|Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
|Price (global)
|
|€189 (approx. $200/Rs.13,357)
|€139 (approx. $147/Rs.9824)