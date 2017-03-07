Nokia 6, HMD Global Oy, Nokia 5, HMD Global, Nokia 3, MWC 2017, Nokia 3310, India,release,price, make in India
HMD Global’s Nokia 5, 3, Nokia 3310 (2017) pre-order service goes live in Europe: when it will be releasedNokia Official Website (screen-shot)

HMD Global Oy's Nokia-branded Android phones and the iconic Nokia 3310 re-boot, which were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, can now be pre-ordered in select regions of Europe.

Dutch e-commerce portal Belsimpel has listed two of the three Nokia Android phones -- Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 -- on its site for €189 and €139, respectively. Interested consumers can book them in any of the four colours tempered blue, silver, matte black, copper, reported Nokia Power User.

Also read: Make in India impact: Nokia 6, 5, 3 will cost less in subcontinent; release details revealed

Consumers can also pre-order Nokia 3310 (2017), but there is no official word on when it will be delivered. Going by the company's press statement released during the unveiling event, the Nokia devices are expected to made available in the second quarter of 2017. So, shipping of the devices is expected to commence only in April.

Though Nokia 6 is missing in the e-retail site, it is expected to be added to the device list soon.

Also read: Complete specifications of Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310

Besides Belsimpel, other retail chains including Clove and Carphone Warehouse in UK have also announced to sell the new Nokia phones. They are expected to commence pre-registration process in the coming week.

Nokia 5, pre-order, Nokia 3, price, Nokia 3310,Europe
HMD Global's Nokia 5, 3, Nokia 3310 (2017) pre-order service goes live in Europe: when it will be releasedNokia Power User (NPU)

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:

Models Nokia 6 Nokia 5 Nokia 3
Display 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 nits (laminated)
 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.0µm, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP AF (autofocus), 1.12um, f/2, 84 degrees FOV (Field Of View)
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm pixel sense, f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV
  • Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,650mAh
Network 4G-LTE 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump) 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
Colours Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
Price (global)
  • Generic: €229 (approx. $243/Rs.16,183)
  • Arte Black: €299(approx. $317/Rs. 21,131)
 €189 (approx. $200/Rs.13,357) €139 (approx. $147/Rs.9824)
Also read