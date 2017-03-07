HMD Global Oy's Nokia-branded Android phones and the iconic Nokia 3310 re-boot, which were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, can now be pre-ordered in select regions of Europe.

Dutch e-commerce portal Belsimpel has listed two of the three Nokia Android phones -- Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 -- on its site for €189 and €139, respectively. Interested consumers can book them in any of the four colours tempered blue, silver, matte black, copper, reported Nokia Power User.

Consumers can also pre-order Nokia 3310 (2017), but there is no official word on when it will be delivered. Going by the company's press statement released during the unveiling event, the Nokia devices are expected to made available in the second quarter of 2017. So, shipping of the devices is expected to commence only in April.

Though Nokia 6 is missing in the e-retail site, it is expected to be added to the device list soon.

Besides Belsimpel, other retail chains including Clove and Carphone Warehouse in UK have also announced to sell the new Nokia phones. They are expected to commence pre-registration process in the coming week.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3: