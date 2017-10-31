Finnish firm HMD Global Oy, which holds the official brand licence of Nokia, announced the much awaited budget Android smartphone Nokia 2 in India.
The main highlight in Nokia 2 is its battery. It comes packed with a massive 4,100mAh cell, which is more than enough to run the phone for two days under mixed usage. The entry-level Nokia 2 also comes with a premium aluminium frame to offer stability to the structure and a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on the back.
On the front, it flaunts a 5-inch HD (1280x720p) LCD IPS screen made of low-power consumption LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) material and also boasts Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.
Inside, it comes packed with 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) processor backed by Adreno 308 graphics engine, Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with guarantee of Android Oreo update), 1GB RAM, 8GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a standard 8MP camera with LED flash support and a 5MP front snapper.
Nokia 2: Price and availability details
The company has announced the only global price of the Nokia 2 which is €99 ($115/ Rs 7,462), but it also confirmed to release the device in India in mid-November.
Nokia 2 vs others:
Nokia 2 will be going head-on with the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Lenovo's Motorola Moto C series, among others.
Key specifications of Nokia 2:
|Nokia 2
|Display
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) LCD screen with In-Cell Touch technology
|OS
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android Oreo guaranteed)
|Processor
|1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 304
|RAM
|1GB RAM LPPDDR 3
|Storage
|8GB (+ expandable up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Battery
|4,100mAh with up to 2 days battery life
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM option, Google Assistant, Bluetooth v4.1, microUSB v2.0, aluminium frame, IP52 drip protection certification, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), FM radio, A-GPS/GLONASS
|Dimensions
|143.5 x 71.3 x 9.30 mm
|Colours
|Pewter / Black, Pewter / White, Copper / Black
|Price
|€99 ($115/ Rs 7,462),