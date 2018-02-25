In January, HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of the Nokia brand confirmed that it will unveil the new line of 2018-series Nokia mobiles ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (February 26-March 1).

HMD Global Oy's top executives are scheduled to kick-off the proceedings with keynote speeches later on Sunday at 16:00 pm CET local time (20:30 pm IST).

The company has made arrangements to live stream the Nokia phone launch event online. [Check out the links below to catch live action].

What to expect at Nokia Mobile launch event:

HMD Global Oy has promised that there will be 'lots of mobiles' at the Barcelona event and if reliable reports are to be believed, the company is expected to unveil at least four mobiles, among which two are co-developed by search engine giant Google.

Nokia 1:

Nokia 1 is said to be the cheapest among the products launching today. It is an entry-level Google affiliated Android Go phone series and is expected to come with bare minimum hardware such as 1GB RAM (or less), 8GB internal storage 8MP/5MP front and back cameras and probably come with around 2,000mAh battery.

In a leaked image, Nokia 1 is shown to have a normal screen with 16:9 aspect ratio, a camera on the back with LED flash and another one on the front.

Nokia 4:

As of now, there is very little information on the Nokia 4, other than the fact that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It is said to be a budget phone, which will replace the Nokia 3 series.

Nokia 7 Plus:

The Nokia 7 Plus is second Google-branded phone, which will be sold under Android One series on the lines of Xiaomi's Mi A1 [REVIEW]. It is likely to sport a big 6-inch FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer cinematic viewing experience.

Inside, it is expected come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main camera.

Nokia 9 (aka Nokia 8 Sirocco edition aka Nokia 8 Pro):

Premium Nokia 9 is likely to flaunt 5.5-inch OLED screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/845 CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Oreo software, dual-camera (12MP+13MP) with Carl Zeiss lens on the rear-side and a 5MP front snapper.

Nokia product launch 2018 timing details:

City Time Time-Zone Barcelona (Spain) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 16:00 pm CET New York (U.S.A. - New York) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 10:00 am EST San Diego (U.S.A. – California) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 07:00 am PST Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018,10:00 am EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:00 pm BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 15:00 pm GMT Paris (France) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 16:00 pm CET Barcelona (Spain) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 16:00 pm CET Berlin (Germany) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 16:00 pm CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 16:00 pm CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 17:00 pm SAST Moscow (Russia) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 18:00 pm MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 19:00 pm GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 20:00 pm PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 20:30 pm IST Jakarta(Indonesia) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 22:00 pm WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 23:00 pm CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 23:00 pm HKT Singapore (Singapore) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 23:00 pm SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 23:00 pm CST Seoul (South Korea) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 00:00 am KST Tokyo (Japan) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 00:00 am JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 02:00 am AEDT

Here's how to watch HMD Global Oy unveil Nokia phones on PCs via official websites:

Visit Nokia Mobile's official YouTube page (HERE) when the event begins.

Here's how to get live updates via social media sites:

Facebook:

Visit the Facebook page of Nokia Mobile (HERE) when the event begins.

Twitter:

Visit Nokia Mobile Twitter official handle (HERE) when the event begins.

Besides HMD Global Oy, Samsung is hosting pre-MWC 2018 event to unveil the new Android flagship Galaxy S9 in Barcelona.

