HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of Nokia brand is all geared up for the launch of Android-powered phones on Sunday (February 26), just a day ahead of the beginning of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

Though HMD Global Oy is silent on the number of phones being unveiled this weekend, several reliable reports indicate there will be minimum of the four phones, among them — three Android smartphones—Nokia 6 (international), sub-variant Nokia 5 and an entry-level Nokia 3, and the fourth being the upgraded version of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone.

To provide a better perspective, we have sifted through multiple reports and come up with a comprehensive report detailing the most probable specifications and price details of the all the four Nokia phones.

Nokia 3310 features:

As per recent reports, HMD Global Oy, keeping the nostalgia surrounding Nokia 3310's in mind, has reportedly kept the original design for the new upgraded model.

Key changes is expected to be in terms of thickness. To provide a modern look to the phone, new Nokia 3310 will be slim and also the display will be enhanced from black-and-white to colour.

Another key improvement is that the new Nokia 3310 will have a camera on the back and come in very attractive colour options—red, yellow and green.

Price: It is expected to come with a price tag of €59 (approx. $63/Rs. 4,191)

Nokia 6 (international) features:

The global Nokia 6 variant is said to have the identical, both in terms of exterior looks and internal hardware, as seen on the Chinese model.

It is expected to flaunt all 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and come with Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper, a 3,000mAh battery.

Price: It is expected to set you back by €249 (approx. $317/Rs 21,239).

Nokia 5 features:

Nokia 5 is said to be a watered-down version of Nokia 6. It is expected to sport a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 12MP camera on the back, Snapdragon 430 CPU and 2GB RAM.

Price: It is said to cost €199 (roughly $211/Rs.14,140)

Nokia 3 features:

As the name indicates, Nokia 3 is said to be a budget Android phone. It expected to feature a 5.2-inch screen having HD (1280x720p) resolution and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

It will also be featuring a decent set to cameras, which includes a 13MP shooter on the back with LED flash, a 5MP snapper with fixed focus feature.

Price: €149 (around $158/Rs. 10,587)

There's more...

Besides mobile phones, HMD Global Oy in association with Nokia's subsidiary Witherings are expected to announce connected consumer health products, most probably smart fitness tracker wearable and smartphone applications.

Recently, a rumour emerged that flagship Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 might make its debut in the event on February 26 as well. This was followed by a seller listing Nokia 8 on JD.com e-store, which apparently holds exclusive rights to sell Nokia 6 in China.

But, we are not going to vouch for this particular rumour, as the images of Nokia 8 on the website are of questionable quality. They appear to be badly composed pictures using a photo-editing tool.

Interested readers can watch the HMD Global Oy's pre-MWC 2017 Nokia products launch live on smart TVs and PCs. The company has announced that it will webcast both in 3D (via Nokia OZO VR platform) and 2D on official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The show is scheduled to go live on at 16:30 CET local time (9:00 pm IST) on Sunday.