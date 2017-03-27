1 / 2



Six people were arrested on Monday when the police in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module. They also recovered arms and ammunition.

This is not the first Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in Kulgam in 2017. On March 7, 2017, the Jammu and Kashmir police and army shot dead the 'second most wanted militant commander' of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant group, Dawood Ahmed Sheikh, during an encounter in Buchroo village of Kulgam district.

In February, four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were shot dead in a pre-dawn encounter in a village in south Kashmir. During the encounter, two army men and two civilians were also killed.

The operations were part of a concerted and continuous effort by the police and army to free south Kashmir off the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group, which is active in south Kashmir. They are especially active in areas like Tral, Shopian and Anantnag, all of which are neighbouring Kulgam. Hizbul member Burhan Wani and many of his associates were from south Kashmir.

South Kashmir has emerged as a hot bed of terrorism and crackdown by security personnel has been intense. Many commanders of the Hizbul group have been killed in the past six months in the region.