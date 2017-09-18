Hizbul Mujahideen has put up posters in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir accusing al-Qaeda appointed head of Kashmir Jihad, Zakir Musa, of helping Indian forces kill Kashmiris. The posters branded him an "Indian agent".

The poster had Musa's picture with a message written in Urdu that said the Hizb terrorist had killed many Kashmiris in exchange for money, according to the Times of India.

The message said Zakir Musa is now creating different outfits with help from Indian authorities to undermine Hurriyat.

"He even termed Hurriyat wrong. Therefore, wherever you find him, kill him," the posters said.

23-year-old Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa resigned as the head of the Hizbul Mujahideen in May.

He left his position after the outfit criticised him for threatening Hurriyat separatists with "public hanging" and calling Kashmir a "political problem".

Musa had earlier spoken about hanging the separatists from the lamp posts in downtown Srinagar for betraying the cause of Islam. He claimed he was the only one who fought to establish the Caliphate rule.

Last year in July, the al-Qaeda had announced Musa would head the Kashmir-based operations for the terror outfit.

"After the heroic martyrdom of mujahid Burhan Wani, the jihad in Kashmir has entered a stage of awakening, as the Muslim Nation of Kashmir is committed to carry the flag of jihad... for this goal, a new movement of jihad has been founded by the companions of martyr Burhan Wani under the leadership of mujahid Zakir Musa," the Times of India quoted Qaeda's online propaganda channel, the Global Islamic Media Front as saying.