Lionsgate Movies has dropped the first red-band trailer of The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

In the movie, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds plays a bodyguard to Jackson's hitman. However, the hitman is all set to testify at the International Court of Justice and his bodyguard has to help him out as many people try to pop him off.

The story revolves around the relationship between the relentless bodyguard and the manipulative assassin who have been on the opposite ends of a bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.

During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood.

Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife.

The Dolly Parton song, made famous by Whitney Houston, I Will Always Love You, plays throughout the trailer amidst all the NSFW language. Both the lead characters do not seem to get along with each other very well in the trailer. They just cannot control themselves from dropping f-bombs on each other.

In the action-packed hilarious trailer, the Deadpool actor Reynolds introduces his character: "I am a triple-A rated executive protection agent." He is seen warning Jackson's hitman character, "You are the most wanted hitman in the world. And, my job is to keep all the harm away."

That's when Jackson bursts into laughter. We get a glimpse of Salma Hayek's character and she's sexy as hell.

Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3 helmer), The Hitman's Bodyguard features stars Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek and Elodie Yung. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 18.