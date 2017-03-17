- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Historic nuclear weapons explosions footage released to public
Declassified footage of US atmospheric nuclear tests has been made available to the public for the first time. Weapon physicist Greg Spriggs recovered and digitised 4,200 films that were in danger of decomposing. Scientists can now use the data from the films to make sure aging US nuclear deterrents stay safe and efficient without further nuclear tests.
Most popular