The walls of the historic Moors Castle in Sintra, Portugal, were lit up in the colors of Catalonia on Tuesday (August 22), to honor the victims of the deadly attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils on August 17. According to local authorities, the wall will remain lit in Catalan colors for 15 days.
Historic castle in Portugal lit up in Catalan colors to honor Barcelona victims
- August 24, 2017 18:28 IST
