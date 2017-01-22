At least 23 people were killed while over 100 were injured after seven bogies of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express train, along with its engine, got derailed near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district around 11 pm on Saturday (January 21). The death toll is expected to rise.

The train, which consisted of 22 coaches, was travelling to Bhubaneshwar from Jagdalpur when the incident happened. Train services on Rayagada and Vijayanagaram route have been affected. Several trains have also been diverted.

"Seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed... According to doctors at the site, twenty-three people have died in the incident," Chief PRO of East Cost Railway JP Mishra told the media.

Mishra added that "four accident relief vans have been sent to the accident site. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained." The NDRF has also reached the spot.

Rayagada Sub-Collector Muralidhar Swain said "around 100 people are feared injured. The casualty may go up as many people are trapped." The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals in Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry of Railways tweeted. The East Coast Railways also tweeted saying that 13 "unaffected coaches" have left the accident site "carrying passengers via Sambalpur and Angul" while "bus services have also been arranged by the Railways free of cost."

"Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation,directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops," the Ministry of Railways said in a series of tweets.

"Buses were arranged to carry passengers towards Brahmapur, Palasa and Vizianagaram, free of cost. Total accident patients attended to at Rayagada dist hosp =32, Trivial injuries = 13, grievous injuries=4, simple injuries=15," the East Coast Railway tweeted.

Railway minister announces compensation

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 25,000 for those who have been injured and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and said in a series of tweets: "Anguished to learn about the train accident near Vizianagaram. We are monitoring the situation & providing help in all ways possible. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are investigating the reason for accident."

Trains cancelled:

Helpline numbers at Rayagada: BSNL land line numbers: 06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL mobile numbers: 09439741181, 09439741071 Airtel number: 07681878777

Helpline numbers at Vizianagaram: Railway numbers: 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL land line numbers: 08922-221202, 08922—221206

Latest visuals from the Hirakhand express derailment site in Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh), 23 dead and 36 people injured. pic.twitter.com/ydTixYcMWz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017