India's biggest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) on Tuesday reported growth in both net profit and revenues for the June quarter, ahead of which the stock hit a fresh 52-week high on the stock exchanges before closing at Rs 1,158, up 0.47 percent.

Net profit of the Indian arm of the Anglo-Dutch consumer products company rose 8.5 percent to Rs 1,283 crore for the June quarter (Q1) in comparison to Rs 1,183 crore in the year-ago period while revenues increased 4.7 percent YoY to Rs 9,222 crore from Rs 8,802 crore, according to the Moneycontrol.com.

However, volume growth remained almost flat in view of the uncertainty prevailing among traders in general due to the implementation from July 1. Dealers and companies alike had resorted to de-stocking, leading to sluggish growth in June across sectors, including FMCG.

"During the quarter, trade sentiment remained cautious, particularly in the run up to the GST implementation. Despite high promotional intensity, stock pipelines remained low and varied across categories, channels and geographies. In these challenging circumstances, we managed to deliver yet another quarter of resilient and profitable growth," HUL said in its regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, reported the Moneycontrol.com.

Homecare revenues grew 6 percent to Rs 3,047 crore while personal care contributed Rs 4,368 crore to the topline, according to the website.