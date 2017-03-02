Here's some exciting news for fans of Hina Khan, who have been missing her on the small screen. The actress is planning to return to the screen with a new project and will apparently be seen in a glamorous avatar, leaving her fans awestruck.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TRP boosted after lead pair Karan Mehra, Hina Khan's exit?

A few months ago, Hina quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after being the face of the popular show for eight years and since then she has been enjoying her free time and travelling a lot.

According to reports, the diva is receiving many offers from both television and Bollywood owing to her immense popularity, but Hina is in no hurry. The actress is waiting for the right script and the right time to return to the screen as she doesn't want to disappoint her fans. She has been investing a lot of time reading scripts.

"Yes, I am getting offers from TV & films but I am waiting for that right script which touches my heart at the same time entertain my audiences. I am currently reading multiple scripts and working on myself. I am thankful for all the love I have received so far. I am assuring I won't disappointment my fans and will be back very soon," Hina told the Times of India.

Hina's exit from the show set tongues wagging as rumour had it that she was ousted from the show because of her never-ending tantrums and insecurities with the younger co-stars. The actress, however, said that she quit the show as she had been keeping unwell of late.

Check out Hina's latest holiday pictures: