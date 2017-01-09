Hina Khan is currently in Europe enjoying her vacation. While the actress has been updating her fans with pictures from her trip, she couldn't contain her excitement when she recently visited the Doune Castle in Scotland, where the shooting of popular international television show Game of Thrones Season 1 took place.

Hina posted a video on Instagram along with a caption that read: "Excitedmaiiddi #GAMEOFTHRONES #scotland #highlands #winterfell #starks #season1 #dounecastle #greylinetours #GOTfan #winteriscoming Got to see many locations whr GOT was shot #happyme."

In the video, the actress said she felt she met every character who has been a part of the show so far.

Hina ringed the New Year's Eve in London and had posted a picture of hers on Instagram where she looked stunning in a red asymmetrical gown.

It was recently that the actress quit her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the lead role of Akshara. Such was the craze for the actress that some of her fans apparently threatened the makers as well as the actress to kill themselves if Hina left the show.

Rumour also had it that Hina's never-ending tantrums and insecurities with the younger co-stars were apparently the reason the makers ousted her from the show, although the actress said that she quit the show as she had been keeping unwell.

However, post Hina's exit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing a massive drop in its Television Rating Points (TRPs). There were also reports that the makers were contemplating on bringing Hina's character Akshara back on the show. It is still not clear if Hina will make a comeback or a new actress will replace her.