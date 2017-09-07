Television actress Hina Khan was the latest celebrity to visit Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings from Ganapati Bappa. Accompanying her was rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also shared a few happy pictures from the visit on her social media pages. But little did she know that she offering prayers to the idol would not go down well with some fans.

Twitteratis go gaga over TV actress Hina Khan's rendition of Vande Mataram

While some supported her gesture, many trolled her on social media, claiming she was not Muslim enough. Some even reacted to it with nasty comments and it led to a Twitter war among her followers.

Meanwhile, the actress is giving tough competition to fellow-contestants on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Since the final episode has already been shot in Spain, rumour has it that Hina has emerged the winner of the show. However, it remains to be seen if there is any truth to the news.

Hina made headlines on Independence Day with her rendition of Vande Mataram. Her mesmerising and soulful voice gave people goosebumps.

See the latest photos she posted on Instagram:

Ganpati Bappa Morya #lalbagh finally @rockyj1 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Check out some nasty comments on Hina's latest photos:

rizwandeshmukh: Heena apka Zameer esa krne pe kesa razi ho Gaya yar u know better krne dharne wali zaat sirf Allah ki h aur Allah k siwa koi mabood NY h....Allah apko sahi samjh de

farzanaaktarharshad: really @realhinakhan bohot hemaat hai tum mein, Muslim ghar se belong karti thi kabhi toh ma baap ne sikhaya hoga quran,, ya sayad nahi sikhaya,, gunah sab karte hai koi kam koi zyda tum se accha toh Hindus hai woh apne religion ko follow karte hai sahi se.. tum toh nah Muslim ban paye na hindu... kisi aur religion ki respect karna matlb yeh nahi aap usko follow bhi kar do. Allah ke bare me bhool gayi kya??

sale.pk123: @realhinakhan eid mnai nh besharam.

enaya_bambuI: really like u bt this act of yours is seriously unbearable u are a muslim and being a muslim u have to believe and worship only one god that is Allah non others .. u should be ashamed of yourself

mahinsalmanur: @realhinakhan naam ki Muslim Ho had hi kr di Hindu dharm nibha rahi Ho kyA tmhara BF namaz padhta h bolo wo Islam k rules follow krta h sham on u Hina

juttsana16: Besharam Hina bas naam hi Muslim hai harkatein to Hindu wali hai or boyfriend b Hindu pasand kia hai