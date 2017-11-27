Hina Khan is making headlines on Bigg Boss 11 mostly for the wrong reasons. In fact, the TV actress has been slammed by fans on social media several times. Now, Hina has claimed on national television that Salman Khan is "biased" towards Shilpa Shinde.

Salman blasted Hina on the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode for not stopping Priyank Sharma as he body-shamed Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. This episode actually turned out to be anti-Hina Khan, which irked the actress.

Salman then left them alone and just watched how Hina heaped allegations on the makers, claiming they would make Shilpa the winner. Hina changed the topic when Salman appeared on their TV screen all of a sudden.

After the interaction with Salman, Hina was seen in the room with Priyank and Sapna Chaudhary where she said the Sultan actor was biased towards Shilpa.

This is the same Hina Khan who was seen enjoying the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 11 when Salman took Shilpa to task.

This is also the same Hina Khan who insulted Arshi and Shilpa and called them "bhains" in earlier episodes.

Bigg Boss 11 fans have already named her "two-faced," and Hina may have proved them right once again with her "biased" remark.

In fact, TV actors and Bollywood insiders have tweeted about how Hina is the gossip queen of Bigg Boss.

Recently, TV actor Karan Patel lashed out at her on social media for her disgusting behaviour and even said she was "fake to the soul".

Soon after, Hina's rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who has been supportive of her since the beginning of the show, got into a Twitter war with the actor. (Read full story HERE)

Meanwhile, take a look at Bigg Boss 11 fans' reactions to Hina Khan's "biased" remark:

Salman khan has not been shown this to save Hina.

BB is biased towards Hina khan



Agar yeh salman ko dikhaya hota hai to Salman might have kicked Hina khan out of the house like priyanka jagga. Hina has behaved in more ghatya way than priyanka jagga.

But sadly salman doesnt knw pic.twitter.com/ZRkUGoYVrr — THE REALITY SHOWS ↩ (@TheRealityShows) November 26, 2017

#BiggBoss11 if u think #salmankhan is biased or #colourstv is biased n evry1 is jealous or against #Hinakhan alwys slams her 4 no appereant reason thn I've n advice. If u think so, thn better sleep early b4 10.30 PM

Or a watch movie instead of #BB11 #biggbossonvoot ?????? — Bangwing konyak (@Bangwingjess) November 26, 2017

That face #HinaKhan made whn #SalmanKhan Caught her red handed bitchin about #BiggBoss11 Nd salman being biased towards certain housemates.



Nd when salman asked her whts the matter.. Her face ws worth a million

..rang hi udgye thai dark. Makeup se#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss #BB11 — Bigg Boss Eyes? (@biggbosskhabar) November 25, 2017

For all #HinaKhan and #PriyankSharma fans who are thinking that #SalmanKhan was being biased, just know the fact that Salman Khan may be biased but whole world can't be biased !! Whole world is hating them!

Grow Up Blind Followers!!#BB11 — Anushka✨ (@atishuuu) November 26, 2017

Those who are saying #BiggBoss11 #SalmanKhan etc are biased ...then why are you all wasting your time n watching #BB11 ....plz don't waste your precious time supporting #HinaKhan #PriyankSharma etc either way they are not going to win bcoz show is biased as per you all — Nami? (@nanonami28) November 26, 2017

Hina openly says that #SalmanKhan is biased !! And her two Bouncers #Priyank & #Luv agrees to it !!

I wish #HinaKhan gets to know and please someone show her how manipulative and worst she looks.#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss11 #BB11 — Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) November 26, 2017