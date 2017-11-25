Hina Khan, Bigg Boss 11
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina KhanBigg Boss/Twitter

Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing attention nowadays, which has even increased the TRP ratings of the show. This week, four contestants were up for elimination namely Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Sapna Chaudhary and Shilpa Shinde.

However, the buzz is that Sapna Chaudhary will be evicted from the show. But there's a twist. According to a Twitter post, there will be double eviction and Hina Khan will be the second contestant to leave the house.

The post was shared by the Twitter handle, The Reality Shows, but it has been deleted later. However, we have the screenshot.

Hina Khan in secret room
Hina Khan in secret roomScreenshot_@TheRealityShows

The twist is that Hina will be evicted, but she will be sent to a secret room. But the thing is Bigg Boss makers have to play smart this time. As we all know Hina is a popular contestant and no one will believe she is evicted.

So, the strategy of Bigg Boss might backfire. Also, in one of the extra dose episodes, Hina and her team were discussing about the secret room. They were speculating that Hina might be sent to this room.

No official announcement has been made yet, so we have to wait and watch what will happen next. On the other hand, Bigg Boss fans are quite confident that Hina will be sent to a secret room.

Here's how fans reacted: