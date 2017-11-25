Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing attention nowadays, which has even increased the TRP ratings of the show. This week, four contestants were up for elimination namely Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Sapna Chaudhary and Shilpa Shinde.

However, the buzz is that Sapna Chaudhary will be evicted from the show. But there's a twist. According to a Twitter post, there will be double eviction and Hina Khan will be the second contestant to leave the house.

The post was shared by the Twitter handle, The Reality Shows, but it has been deleted later. However, we have the screenshot.

The twist is that Hina will be evicted, but she will be sent to a secret room. But the thing is Bigg Boss makers have to play smart this time. As we all know Hina is a popular contestant and no one will believe she is evicted.

So, the strategy of Bigg Boss might backfire. Also, in one of the extra dose episodes, Hina and her team were discussing about the secret room. They were speculating that Hina might be sent to this room.

No official announcement has been made yet, so we have to wait and watch what will happen next. On the other hand, Bigg Boss fans are quite confident that Hina will be sent to a secret room.

Here's how fans reacted:

Sending #HinaKhan to Secret Room is an Indirect Confirmation by the makers that Hina is running the show that's why they send her & not others



They didn't send #ShilpaShinde in fear as they thought she would start having attacks without kitchen & Roti's#BB11#BIGGBOSS#DUH — ... (@TheBigGuy700) November 24, 2017

The whole house knows that if #HinaKhan is evicted, she will be sent to the secret room. Everyone is disscussing this on #MTVExtraDose . What is the point of it then???? #BiggBoss11 — BiggBossLover (@VarunJo96235152) November 24, 2017

Exclusive from the #BB11 house #Biggboss11 Hina Khan has been evicted.

She got the lowest votes but Her team is trying hard to get her to Secret room.Colors is not budging lets see what happens, — Shilpa Fans? #BB11 (@TheSAEENtist) November 24, 2017

I fear ye nautanki na ho k secret room se aney k baad #HinaKhan apni image achi kerye aur jeet jaye...

I dun want herrr to win bhae.. :@ #bb11 — Rida Fareed (@RidaaFareed) November 24, 2017

Secret room walls will be cryin now ????

They are begging BB & trending to evict #HinaKhan from Secret room ???#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #EvictPriyank #JusticeForShilpa — Rekha ? Shilpa Fan (@REKHAVT) November 24, 2017

Hina Khan in secret room?! What is the purpose of this stupid move? What utter crap! #BB11 And..why the hell Sapna is saved. Bahar nikalo yaar isko — Sheetal b (@coolwave2009) November 24, 2017