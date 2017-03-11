Here's some exciting news for fans of Hina Khan, who have been missing her on the small screen ever since she quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is set to return to the small screen once again.

According to reports, Hina will be making a guest appearance in TV show Waaris. She will set the stage on fire with her sizzling dance performance in the Holi special episode.

"I feel privileged and honoured to be part of 'Waaris' special episode -- 'Holi Mahotsav... Rishto Ke Rang'. Holi is one of my favourite festivals and I am extremely excited and elated to perform during the festival of colours and joy," Hina told IANS.

"I will be seen entertaining my fans in a completely different avatar in a full swag performance, something that I have never done before on TV. I am thankful for all the love I have received so far and I am very sure that my fans will enjoy my performance in 'Waaris'," she added.

As far as her return in a lead role is concerned, Hina has been receiving many offers but is in no hurry to sign them. Apparently, she is waiting for the right script and the right time to return to the screen as she doesn't want to disappoint her fans. In fact, she has been investing a lot of time reading scripts.

Hina's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set tongues wagging about how she was ousted from the show because of her never-ending tantrums and insecurities with the younger co-stars. The actress, however, said that she quit the show as she had been keeping unwell.