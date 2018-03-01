Hina Khan, who was on a break following her stint in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 11, has bagged a new project. She will be seen in the music video for the song Bhasoodi with Punjabi singer Sonu Thakur.

Bhasoodi is Hina's first music video and is shot in Patiala, Punjab. The TV actress, who was holidaying in Sri Lanka with beau Rocky Jaiswal, left for Patiala to complete the shoot immediately after returning to India.

A source told India Today: "The actress was at ease and finished the shoot quickly. She looked stunning in a denim on denim with knee-high boots."

Hina also shared a few stunning pictures of hers from the music video:

Post Bigg Boss 11, Hina, who emerged as the first runner-up on the show, was seen spending time with Rocky and partying with friends.

She had also revealed in a Twitter live chat with fans that she was willing to participate in another reality show, but this time with Rocky by her side. She was talking about the upcoming season of celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye.

The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, who was one of the most popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, spoiled her image by sparking off controversies. From bad-mouthing the South Indian film industries to calling popular actress Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed, the actress managed to offend the entire industry.

Several television celebrities tweeted against her. After speaking negatively about people, she later acted like she didn't remember speaking anything like that.

Despite the criticism, Hina gave tough competition to Shilpa Shinde (Bigg Boss 11 winner) and Vikas Gupta. Her fans too rooted for her throughout the season.