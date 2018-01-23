Shilpa Shinde might have defeated Hina Khan to become the Bigg Boss 11 winner, but reports suggest that it is the latter who took away more cash from the house than the winner.

According to SpotboyE, while Shilpa bagged a total prize money of Rs 1.29 crore from Bigg Boss 11, Hina carried home Rs 1.75 crore, which is Rs 46 lakh more than the winner, from the show.

The report revealed the calculation by which Hina could make more money from the show than Shilpa, despite the latter winning it. As per Hina's contract, the report said, Hina first received Rs 1.25 crore for the first 10 weeks inside the house. Later, she was paid an additional Rs 50 lakh for the last five weeks that she stayed in the show, taking her total remuneration to Rs 1.75 crore.

On the other side, Shilpa entered the show on a contract of Rs 6 lakh per week for the first 10 weeks. She was paid Rs 5 lakh per week for the last five weeks, which came to a total of Rs 85 lakh. In addition, Shilpa claimed the prize money of Rs 44 lakh, taking her total to Rs 1.29 crore.

The competition between Shilpa and Hina was always the biggest one in Bigg Boss 11. As expected, they were the last two finalists, but Shilpa won the show with maximum votes. However, Hina bagging more money than winner Shilpa might appear to be unfair for the latter's fans.

Meanwhile, Shilpa, who rose to fame from the TV show titled Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, is now no more interested in television and is eyeing Bollywood. In her interviews post the Bigg Boss 11 finale, she said that she is hoping to get some good Bollywood offers.