At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus fell down into a gorge near Rampur, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Amarnath yatra tragedy: 16 killed in bus accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; helpline numbers released [VIDEO + GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

Reports state that the bus was carrying around 40 passengers and met with an accident around 9:15 am near Rampur, which is 130 kms from Shimla.

It was travelling from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district to Solan when the incident occurred on National Highway 5.

The death toll is expected to rise as the bus rolled down around 200 metres towards the bank of the Sutlej River.

Officials and an emergency team have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is being carried out. The teams are being led by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Rampur.

#SpotVisuals More than 20 killed after a bus travelling to Solan from Kinnaur rolled down a gorge near Shimla's Rampur. pic.twitter.com/51EVAimQud — ANI (@ANI_news) July 20, 2017

#SpotVisuals 20 killed after a bus travelling to Solan from Kinnaur rolled down a gorge near Shimla's Rampur; Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/Gj8IoBBLn7 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 20, 2017

More details of the incident are awaited.