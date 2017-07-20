Bus Falls into Gorge
Onlookers and security personnel stand next to the debris of a passenger bus at the site of an accident. [Representational Image.]Reuters File

At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus fell down into a gorge near Rampur, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Reports state that the bus was carrying around 40 passengers and met with an accident around 9:15 am near Rampur, which is 130 kms from Shimla.

 It was travelling from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district to Solan when the incident occurred on National Highway 5. 

The death toll is expected to rise as the bus rolled down around 200 metres towards the bank of the Sutlej River.

Officials and an emergency team have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is being carried out. The teams are being led by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Rampur.

More details of the incident are awaited.