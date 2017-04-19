Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 Exam 2017 next week. The latest reports say that the results are expected to be announced on April 25 on its official website, hpbose.org.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education class 10 results to be announced soon

Here is how you can check the results: Go to the official website hpbose.org or directly click on the link hpbose.org

Click on the activated result link

Enter required details such as roll number, etc.

Click on Submit button

Check the result and download it

This year, the HP Board Exam 2017 for Regular/Compartment/Improvement /Additional Subjects the Class 12 exam commenced on March 3 with English as the first paper. The examinations ended on March 28 with the papers— Music (Hindustani Vocal/Hindustani Instrumental Melodic) and Hindustani Instrumental Percussion.