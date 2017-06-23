Irelands blustery weather caused havoc on the set of broadcaster TV3s Ireland AM morning breakfast show on June 23 when a weather presenter was blown off his feet live on air.Deric Hartigan attempted to complete his weekend weather report outdoors shortly after 7am when a sudden gust of wind threw him off balance, sent him off camera and blew his umbrella inside out, much to the amusement of the presenters in-studio.